Love Yourself Edition

Anachronism

A poem by Em Osborne.

I once felt beautiful with hands around my neck

But only because you said so

An empty vessel

For you to pour yourself into

So hollow inside that I crumbled to pieces

As you tightened your grip

Now to hold the pieces back in place

I am full with things that are my own

Things that are beautiful because I say so

And the more I fill

The less you see me

As the object you once loved to look upon

Now air flows freely through this body

Woman, not vessel

I am beautiful because I say so

Words by Em Osborne

IG – @es.osb

Photography by Emily Stribley

IG – @e.n.str

 

