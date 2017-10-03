Anachronism

A poem by Em Osborne.
I once felt beautiful with hands around my neck
But only because you said so
An empty vessel
For you to pour yourself into
So hollow inside that I crumbled to pieces
As you tightened your grip
Now to hold the pieces back in place
I am full with things that are my own
Things that are beautiful because I say so
And the more I fill
The less you see me
As the object you once loved to look upon
Now air flows freely through this body
Woman, not vessel
I am beautiful because I say so
IG – @es.osb
Photography by Emily Stribley
IG – @e.n.str